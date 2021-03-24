Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.99 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Zano has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $81,887.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,063.60 or 1.00143225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00379155 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00284709 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00662009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,594,230 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,730 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

