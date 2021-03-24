Zacks Investment Research Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

