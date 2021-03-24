Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MTCR stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

