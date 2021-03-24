Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Hold

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring efforts are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, it faces headwinds from soft demand in automotive refinish due to lower miles driven amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume also remains under pressure in the aerospace business. High debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.77. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,304. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

