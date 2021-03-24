Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

WAB opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $84.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.