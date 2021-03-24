Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $537.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.66 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.14. The stock had a trading volume of 763,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,827. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,827.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $220.54 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SBA Communications by 143.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after buying an additional 164,195 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.