Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.44. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

CAH stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

