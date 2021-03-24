Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

