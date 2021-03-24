Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

