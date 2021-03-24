Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

