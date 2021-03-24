Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

