Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.44 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

