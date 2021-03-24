X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.