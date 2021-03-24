WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of WW International worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

