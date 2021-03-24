WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.09% of WSFS Financial worth $47,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.