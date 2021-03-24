Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $476.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $255.05 or 0.00468506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00468529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00062441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.00794730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,595,342 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

