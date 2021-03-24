Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.43 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $184.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $53,996.35 or 0.99868215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00034012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 137,654 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

