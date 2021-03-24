World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.