Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 56,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,313. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

