WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,331 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.1% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 66,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

