Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

