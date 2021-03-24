Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 871.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $184.32. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.