William Blair Weighs in on Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $552.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

