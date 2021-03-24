William Blair Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $57.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 in the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

