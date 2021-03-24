Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 820 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $38,351.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $460.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

