WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

