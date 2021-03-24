WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

WHF stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

