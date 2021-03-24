Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WLKP stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

