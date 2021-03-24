Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading Up 4.7%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 104,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,992,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

