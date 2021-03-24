Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,059,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $303,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

WFC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 222,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,324,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

