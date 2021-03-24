Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -25.50. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.