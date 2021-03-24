Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Vicor worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

