Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.04 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

