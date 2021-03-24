Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,810.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,309.80 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,938.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,956.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

