Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises about 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,365. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.