Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Points International (PCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) recently:

3/9/2021 – Points International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Points International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/5/2021 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Points International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,754. Points International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

