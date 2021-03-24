Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Wendy’s (WEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2021 – The Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2021 – The Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – The Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

1/27/2021 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,081. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

