Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

3/16/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/5/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/4/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2021 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI remained flat at $$14.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $628.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

