Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3,175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,885.78 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

