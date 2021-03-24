WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,655,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39.

