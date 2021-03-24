WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 896 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.