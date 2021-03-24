WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $34,457,339. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,323.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,187.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $751.85 and a 52 week high of $1,354.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

