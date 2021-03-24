WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,358,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

