WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

