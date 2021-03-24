WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

