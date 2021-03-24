WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,285 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,100,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.