WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of WD-40 worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $304.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

