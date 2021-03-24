WCM Investment Management LLC Has $269.11 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,997 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $269,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded down $5.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.