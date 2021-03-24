WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.93 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of CMC Materials worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

CCMP traded up $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. 3,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,842. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

