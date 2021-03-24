WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 9,703,130 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 6.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of HDFC Bank worth $2,510,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. 27,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,466. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

